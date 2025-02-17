Preston North End vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Preston North End and Millwall lock horns at the Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides are currently level on points in the bottom half of the table and will head into this one looking to get one over the other.

Preston North End turned in a solid defensive display on Saturday when they held on to see out a goalless draw against Burnley on home turf.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine games across all competitions — claiming five wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the FA Cup fifth round courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Wycombe Wanderers on February 8.

With the draw against Burnley, Preston have gone 11 consecutive games without defeat at the Deepdale Stadium since a 3-1 loss against Bristol City on November 2.

Millwall, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways at the weekend when they played out a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the Den.

Before that, the Lions saw their four-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end on February 12 when they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of bottom dwellers Plymouth Argyle.

Millwall have picked up 41 points from their 32 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, only above Tuesday’s hosts on goal difference.

Preston North End vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 76 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up 26 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Heckingbottom’s men, claiming seven wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss in February 2019.

Preston are on a run of 11 consecutive home games without defeat across all competitions, claiming five wins and six draws since early-November.

Millwall have lost just one of their last six matches on the road while picking up three wins and two draws since their 2-1 Boxing Day loss at Norwich City.

Preston North End vs Millwall Prediction

While Preston are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches, Millwall are on a run of five consecutive games without defeat against Preston at the Deepdale Stadium since February 2020.

Home advantage gives Heckingbottom’s side a slight edge but we predict Millwall will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Millwall

Preston North End vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)

