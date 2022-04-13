Preston North End vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Preston North End play host to Millwall at the Deepdale Stadium on Friday.

The Lions head into the game unbeaten in each of their last five meetings against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Preston North End picked up two consecutive wins for the first time since January 3 as they saw off QPR 2-1 last Saturday.

This followed a 1-0 home win over Blackpool which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 57 points from 41 games, Preston North End currently sit 13th in the table, level on points with West Brom and Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Millwall returned to winning ways in style as they comfortably edged out Barnsley 4-1 last time out.

Prior to that, the Lions were on a three-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible nine.

With 61 points from 41 games, Millwall are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, four points off Sheffield United in the final playoff spot.

Preston North End vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 32 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides. Preston North End have picked up 26 wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Preston North End Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Millwall Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Preston North End vs Millwall Team News

Preston North End

Preston North End will have to make do with the absence of Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen and Isaiah Brown, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown

Suspended: None

Millwall

Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson are recuperating from leg and calf injuries respectively and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Millwall Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Alistair McCann, Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Cameron Archer

Millwall (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, Jed Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone; Benik Afobe, Oliver Burke

Preston North End vs Millwall Prediction

On the back of two consecutive victories, Preston North End will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to rise into the top half of the table. However, they face a resurgent Millwall side, who are unbeaten in each of their previous five encounters since 2019, claiming four wins in that time.

We predict Millwall will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Millwall

