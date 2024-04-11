Preston North End vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Preston North End lock horns with Norwich City in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Ryan Lowe's Preston are coming off a 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town in midweek. Josh Koroma's 42nd-minute strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time, but it was all Preston after the break.

Will Keane drove home a 53rd-minute equaliser from the spot before Milutin Osmajic's hat-trick in the final eight minutes floored Huddersfield. Following the win, the Lilywhites are eighth in the standings, with 63 points from 41 games, five behind sixth-placed Norwich in the final promotion playoff place.

Meanwhile, David Wagner's Norwich dropped points in their midweek outing, sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. After taking a two-goal lead inside 16 minutes, Sheffield scored in the final four minutes to force a stalemate.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Norwich Championship clash at Deepdale:

Preston North End vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 59 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Preston 22-18.

Preston have won just once in six meetings, losing twice. Their reverse fixture in December at Norwich was a goalless stalemate.

Preston have won five of their last eight home games, losing once.

Norwich have won just once in their last eight road outings, losing four times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: W-D-L-W-W; Norwich: D-W-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Norwich City prediction

Both sides are trending in the right direction as they seek a place in the Premier League promotion playoffs. While Norwich are better placed at the moment, Preston have a game in hand, winning which will close their gap on the visitors to just two points.

Both Preston and Norwich are in similar form, winning three of their last five games and losing just once. In their last five head-to-head meetings as well, there's little to separate the two sides, with both winning once each and drawing thrice.

Games involving both sides tend to be high-scoring affairs, but their last meeting in the reverse fixture was an exception. However, considering what's at stake, expect another cagey affair, likely another goalless stalemate.

Pick: Preston North End 0-0 Norwich City

Preston North End vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Preston to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have three shutouts in their last five games.)

Tip-3: Norwich to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have three shutouts in their last six games.)