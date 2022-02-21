Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Preston North End host Nottingham Forest at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Preston North End saw their good run in the league come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by Reading. They began the game rather slowly and soon found themselves three goals down before the hour mark. The hosts began mounting a comeback but ran out of time before they could complete it.

Preston North End sit 12th in the league table with 45 points from 33 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Nottingham Forest played out a highly tense 2-2 draw against Stoke City in their last game. The Reds took the lead just before the hour mark but soon found themselves a goal behind and a man down at the 90th-minute mark.

Ryan Yates, however, scored an additional time equalizer to ensure the points were shared.

The Reds sit ninth in the league table with 47 points from 31 games. They will be targeting victory this week as they look to return to the promotion playoff spots.

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 108 meetings between Preston North End and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 31 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. Nottingham Forest won the game 3-0.

Preston North End Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Preston North End

The hosts will be without Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire, Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy on Tuesday as the quartet are all injured.

Injured: Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire, Tom Barkhuizen, Josh Murphy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban and Alex Mighten are injury concerns for manager Steve Cooper ahead of the midweek clash. Brice Samba received a red card last time out and has now been suspended.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Brice Samba

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Alan Browne; Emil Riis, Cameron Archer

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ethan Horvath; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Preston North End's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak in the league in which they kept five clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last six home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions, winning six of those games. The Reds could narrowly pick up all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Peter P