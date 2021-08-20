Preston North End vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End host Peterborough at Deepdale Stadium in their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home team have lost three games back-to-back in the league and in their previous outing, Sepp van den Berg's own goal handed them a narrow 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town.

Peterborough have fared slightly better with a win, loss and a draw each from their three outings so far. In their last league game, they conceded in the sixth minute of injury time as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff City.

Preston North End vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

There have been 24 meetings between the two clubs across all competitions. Peterborough have the upper hand at the moment, having recorded 10 wins over Preston.

The Lilywhites have eight wins to their name while the two sides have shared the spoils six times so far. The last nine encounters between the two sides have produced decisive results, with five wins for Preston and four for Peterborough.

They last squared off in FA Cup action in 2016. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the visiting side.

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Peterborough United form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Preston North End vs Peterborough United Team News

Preston North End

Izzy Brown is a long-term absentee after suffering an ankle injury last month. Matthew Olosunde is another injury concern after picking up an Achilles issue in pre-season. He is expected to resume action in September.

Tom Barkhuizen tested positive for COVID-19 last week and won't be available for the game on account of self-isolation.

💬 Frankie McAvoy issued a get well soon message to Tom Barkhuizen after it was confirmed that he has been unwell with Covid. 💙



➡️ https://t.co/hFjkDwwsOL#pnefc pic.twitter.com/DZKPhzKSrg — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 19, 2021

Injured: Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspended: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Tom Barkhuizen

Peterborough United

Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and Ricky-Jade Jones remain on the sidelines with injuries for the visiting side. Captain Mark Beevers suffered a serious thigh injury in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and is expected to be ruled out for a substantial period.

Injured: Jack Taylor, Ricky Jade-Jones, Mark Beevers, Jorge Grant

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Greg Cunningham, Benjamin Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis, Ched Evans

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Christy Pym; Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Dan Butler; Josh Knight, Will Vaulks; Sammie Szmodics, Joe Ward, Joe Randall; Siriki Dembéle

Preston North End vs Peterborough United Prediction

Both teams have a negative goal difference at the moment. Peterborough have been in better form in front of goal and should be able to record a win here against Preston, who are winless in the Championship so far this season.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Peterborough United

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P