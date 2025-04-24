Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

The battle for survival continues in the EFL Championship as Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle lock horns at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday. Miron Muslic’s are winless in six meetings in the fixture.

Preston failed to secure their safety on Monday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Paul Heckingbottom’s men have lost three back-to-back games and are winless in seven outings, losing five, since a 2-1 win over Portsmouth in March.

Preston have 49 points from 44 matches to sit 18th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Plymouth picked up three huge points in their relegation scrap, as they secured a 3-1 victory over Coventry City at Home Park last time out. Muslic’s men have picked up two impressive wins from their most recent three games, seeing off Sheffield United and Coventry, having managed two wins from the previous 11.

With 43 points from 44 matches, Plymouth reman rooted to the bottom of the standings, three points behind 21st-placed Derby County just outside the drop zone.

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Preston have 27 wins from their last 64 meetings with Plymouth, losing 19.

Preston have one of their last 15 Championship home games, winning four, since November.

Plymouth are winless in eight of their last nine away matches across competitions, losing five, since January.

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

With their top-flight status hinging on this result, expect Plymouth to throw in the kitchen sink at the Deepdale Stadium as they look to beat the drop. However, Preston should put the final nail in the visitors' coffin by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Preston 2-1 Plymouth

Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Plymouth’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Plymouth’s last five outings.)

