Preston North End vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Preston North End lock horns with Portsmouth on matchday 38 of the Championship on Saturday. Both teams are in the bottom half of the standings.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are fresh off a 1-1 draw at Sunderland in midweek. Emil Riis Jakobsen's 65th-minute strike set the visitors on their way to victory before Sunderland bagged an equaliser through Romaine Mundle's 86th-minute equaliser.

The stalemate took the Lilywhites up to 15th in the standings, ahead of Swansea on goal difference, with 44 points from 37 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 2-1 home loss to rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle in midweek. The visitors opened the scoring through Mustapha Bundu on the cusp of half-time before Ryan Hardie doubled their lead five minutes later.

Following Matthew Sorinola's 86th-minute red card for the visitors, Portsmouth reduced arrears through Adil Aouchiche one minute from time, but an equaliser wasn't to be as Pompey slumped to a defeat.

Despite the defeat, Mousinho's side remain 17th in the standings, with 42 points from 37 games, winning 11, while Plymouth remain bottom of the pile.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Plymouth Championship contest at Deepdale:

Preston North End vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 81 meetings across competitions, Preston lead Portsmouth 33-23, with Pompey winning their last clash 3-1 at home in the Championship in November.

Preston have won just once in eight games in the fixture, losing three.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in 14 home games across competitions, winning six.

Pompey have won just twice in 19 road outings across competitions this season, losing 13.

Form guide (last five games across competitons, most recent result first): Preston: D-L-D-W-L; Portsmouth: L-W-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Portsmouth prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Portsmouth, who have only recently pulled clear of the relegation zone, winning four of their last six matches.

Preston hold a slender head-to-head advantage over Pompey, but their recent form is nothing to write home about, winning once in their last seven games across competition.

Considering that, Pompey look good to pull off the league double over Preston and surge above their stuttering opponents in the standings.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Portsmouth

Preston North End vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Portsmouth to win

Tip-2: Pompey to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four games across competitions have had at least two goals.)

