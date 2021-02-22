Preston North End vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Preston North End will welcome QPR to Deepdale on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Cardiff City last weekend. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on home turf.

QPR picked up a morale-boosting victory at home to Bournemouth. Goals from Stefan Johansen and Todd Kane either side of a Shane Long goal helped the Loftus Road outfit to all three points.

There is very little to choose from between Preston North End and QPR on the table. Both sides have accrued 39 points, although the visitors have played two games more.

QPR come into this fixture in 13th spot on the table and are ahead of Preston North End by virtue of goal difference.

Preston North End vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Preston North End were victorious on 18 previous occasions, while 16 games ended in a stalemate. Queens Park Rangers have 12 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when two penalties by Scott Sinclair and Daniel Johnson gave Preston North End a 2-0 away win.

QPR will be seeking revenge on Wednesday, as a victory will take them to five consecutive wins in the league.

Advertisement

Preston North End form guide: L-L-W-L-L

QPR form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Preston North End vs QPR Team News

Preston North End

Four players have been ruled out for the hosts through injury. Billy Bodin (knock), Declan Rudd (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) and Louis Molt (discomfort) will miss the visit of the Hoops.

There are no suspension concerns for Preston North End.

Injuries: Declan Rudd, Patrick Bauer, Louis Molt, Billy Bodin

Suspension: None

💬 Manager Alex Neil said seeing his side have back-to-back penalty kicks saved summed up their day as the Lilywhites lost 4-0 to Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.



➡️ https://t.co/J36vJgf8h9#pnefc pic.twitter.com/ID91K5jqEl — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 20, 2021

QPR

Three players have been ruled out of the trip to Preston. Jordy de Wijs (discomfort), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) will not be available for selection by manager Mark Warburton.

There are no suspension worries for the capital side.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos, Jordy de Wijs

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs QPR Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen (GK); Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty; Jayson Molumby, Ben Whiteman; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts; Ched Evans

Advertisement

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Preston North End vs QPR Prediction

While they might occupy similar positions on the table, the two sides are in markedly different form.

QPR have been one of the pacesetters in recent weeks and will be looking to keep their impressive run going. They will be buoyed by Preston North End's very poor record on home turf, which could spur the visitors on to a narrow away win.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 QPR