Preston North End vs QPR Prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 41 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Blackpool on Tuesday. Cameron Archer scored in first-half injury time to guide the Lily Whites to victory.

QPR suffered defeat by the same scoreline away to Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss further dampened their chances of making the playoff spots. The capital side currently sit in ninth spot on 59 points and are five points away from the top six.

Preston North End sit in 13th place with 54 points to show for their efforts in 40 matches.

Preston North End vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Preston have a marginally better record with 18 wins to their name, 17 matches ended in a stalemate, while Saturday's visitors were victorious on 13 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when QPR narrowly edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Preston North End form guide: W-L-L-D-W

QPR form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Preston North End vs QPR Team News

Preston North End

Liam Lindsay is suspended due to the red card he received against Derby County. Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen and Isaiah Brown are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown

Suspension: Liam Lindsay

QPR

Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Joe Walsh have all been sidelined by fitness concerns.

Injuries: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, David Marshall, Joe Walsh

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs QPR Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer; Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Cameron Archer, Scott Sinclair

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieren Westwood; Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie, Dion Sanderson; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Preston North End vs QPR Prediction

QPR's poor form has all but ended their promotion aspirations and they head to Deepdale in a somber mood. Preston, by contrast, have won consecutive matches and will fancy their chances against the Hoops given their impressive home record against them.

QPR's major issues have come at the back and their defensive frailties could be exploited in another narrow defeat.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 QPR

