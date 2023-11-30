Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

Preston North End host Queens Park Rangers at the Deepdale Stadium as round 19 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Friday. Martin Cifuentes’s men head into the wreaked fresh off the back or ending their 12-match winless run and will look to pick up where they left off last time out.

Preston North End failed to return to winning ways as suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Middlesbrough on Tuesday. This followed a 2-1 home defeat against Cardiff City on November 25 which saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

With 28 points from 18 matches, Preston are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers. Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting result last time out when they beat Stoke City 4-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, Cifuentes’s side were on a 12-game winless run, losing eight and claiming four draws since the first week in September. With 13 points from 18 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the league standings, six points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town just outside the relegation zone.

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

QPR have failed to win their last six away matches, losing four and picking up two draws since September’s 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

Preston North End have won just one of their last five games while losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-September.

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Buoyed by their superb display against Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to continue their surge from the danger zone. However, Preston’s home advantage gives them a sight edge and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six clashes between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight meetings)