Preston North End vs Reading prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End welcome Reading to Deepdale Stadium in EFL Championship action this Sunda.

Reading got back to winning ways on Tuesday following an impressive 3-1 win over Coventry. The win lifted them to fifth in the table, 10 points off the top with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Preston also come into this game on the back of a lucky win against Birmingham.

The victory snapped their three-match losing streak across all competitions. Preston currently stands 10th in the table, eight points off Reading.

Preston North End vs Reading Head-To-Head

The last time these clubs faced each other was in November last year, with the Lilywhites winning 3-0.

However, that was Preston's first win against Reading since 2017.

In their last five games, Reading secured victory on four occasions, with Preston winning the last encounter.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Reading form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

"A goal and three points...I couldn't have hoped for a better scenario," beamed ton-up midfielder @andyrinomhota 💯



"Our first defeat of the season came at Coventry and we were hurting a lot after that. So it was important to us to put it right last night." ✔️



👇 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 20, 2021

Preston North End vs Reading Team News

Preston North End

The Lilywhites will be without a number of injured key players including Louis Moult, Ben Pearson, Patrick Bauer and Billy Bodin.

Top goalscorer Scott Sinclair recovered from a hamstring injury and made a comeback against Birmingham.

Injured: Louis Moult, Ben Pearson, Patrick Bauer and, Billy Bodin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

The visitors have five players ruled out through injury. Lewis Gibson, Liam Moore, Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, and Felipe Araruna are all sidelined.

Injuries: Lewis Gibson, Andy Yiadom, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End vs Reading Predicted XI

Preston North End (4-5-1): Declan Rudd(GK), Darnell Fisher, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Andrew Hughes; Tom Bayliss, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Sean Maguire.

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-31): Rafael Cabral (GK), Omar Richards, Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Sone Aluko, Lucas Joao.

Advertisement

The goal that got it all started last night. #REACOV



Strength and composure by Lucas João - and goal number 1️⃣7️⃣ for the season! 😎 pic.twitter.com/RzAXjPUyrr — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 20, 2021

Preston North End vs Reading Prediction

Reading have promotion ambitions and will look to get all three points to consolidate their playoff chances. Veljko Paunovic's men tend to do better against sides that are lower than them on the table. They will also look to get the record straight against Preston after losing their last encounter.

Meanwhile, Preston will draw confidence from their last encounter against Reading. However, the challenge looks daunting for the home team.

Reading are the favorites due to their superior form and are expected to get the bragging rights in this game.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Reading