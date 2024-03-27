Preston North End vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Preston North End take on Rotherham United in round 39 of the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Ryan Lowe's Preston are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle in their previous outing. Liam Miller's 43rd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams as the Lilywhites remain ninth in the standings, with 56 points from 37 games.

Meanwhile, Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a goalless home draw with 10-man Huddersfield Town. The Millers are confirmed to go down to League 1, trailing 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday (38) by 18 points after 38 games.

Rotherham have won only thrice all season - a league-low - and have had a league-high 24 defeats, sealing their fate in the second division. The Millers haven't won in 15 games since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home on Boxing Day, losing 12 times.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Rotherham Championship clash:

Preston North End vs Rotherham United head-to-head and key stats

In 63 games across competitions, Preston trail Rotherham 22-17.

The Lillywhites have won just once in eight meetings with Rotherham, losing thrice. Their reverse fixture this season was a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

Preston have three wins in their last six games but none in their last three, losing once.

Rotherham are winless in 21 road games across competitions this season, losing 17 times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: W-L-D-W-D; Rotherham: D-L-L-L-L

Preston North End vs Rotherham United prediction

The two sides have had vastly contrasting campaigns. While Preston are five points off sixth-placed Norwich City in the final promotion playoff place with a game in hand, Rotherham's campaign never got going in right earnest.

Preston are on an impressive run of form - losing once in nine games across competitions - winning five times - since a 2-1 defeat at leaders Leeds United. Meanwhile, Rotherham's draw with Huddersfield two weeks ago snapped a debilitating nine-game losing run.

The Millers haven't scored in their last four games - and only nine times in 15 games - since their home win over Middlesbrough late last year. Preston haven't had any such issues, failing to score only once in 11 games across competitions since a 4-0 FA Cup third-round defeat at Chelsea.

Barring an upset of rather epic proportions, there should be only one winner.

Pick: Preston North End 2-0 Rotherham United

Preston North End vs Rotherham United betting tips

Tip 1: Preston to win

Tip 2: Preston to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Lilywhites have had three shutouts in four games.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Rotherham have conceded more than once in four of their last six games.)