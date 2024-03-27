Preston North End vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Preston North End take on Rotherham United in round 39 of the Championship on Friday (March 29).
Ryan Lowe's Preston are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle in their previous outing. Liam Miller's 43rd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams as the Lilywhites remain ninth in the standings, with 56 points from 37 games.
Meanwhile, Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a goalless home draw with 10-man Huddersfield Town. The Millers are confirmed to go down to League 1, trailing 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday (38) by 18 points after 38 games.
Rotherham have won only thrice all season - a league-low - and have had a league-high 24 defeats, sealing their fate in the second division. The Millers haven't won in 15 games since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home on Boxing Day, losing 12 times.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Rotherham Championship clash:
Preston North End vs Rotherham United head-to-head and key stats
- In 63 games across competitions, Preston trail Rotherham 22-17.
- The Lillywhites have won just once in eight meetings with Rotherham, losing thrice. Their reverse fixture this season was a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.
- Preston have three wins in their last six games but none in their last three, losing once.
- Rotherham are winless in 21 road games across competitions this season, losing 17 times.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: W-L-D-W-D; Rotherham: D-L-L-L-L
Preston North End vs Rotherham United prediction
The two sides have had vastly contrasting campaigns. While Preston are five points off sixth-placed Norwich City in the final promotion playoff place with a game in hand, Rotherham's campaign never got going in right earnest.
Preston are on an impressive run of form - losing once in nine games across competitions - winning five times - since a 2-1 defeat at leaders Leeds United. Meanwhile, Rotherham's draw with Huddersfield two weeks ago snapped a debilitating nine-game losing run.
The Millers haven't scored in their last four games - and only nine times in 15 games - since their home win over Middlesbrough late last year. Preston haven't had any such issues, failing to score only once in 11 games across competitions since a 4-0 FA Cup third-round defeat at Chelsea.
Barring an upset of rather epic proportions, there should be only one winner.
Pick: Preston North End 2-0 Rotherham United
Preston North End vs Rotherham United betting tips
Tip 1: Preston to win
Tip 2: Preston to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Lilywhites have had three shutouts in four games.)
Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Rotherham have conceded more than once in four of their last six games.)