Preston North End vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United visit Preston North End at Deepdale this Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their mightily-impressive win over Derby County in midweek.

The home side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering an agonizingly-narrow defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Neil's Preston side have played some very decent football at times this season. However, they are going through a bit of a rough patch, winning only one of their last five league games.

They're currently 11th, and need to string a few wins together to re-enter promotion conversations. Three points against 22nd-placed Rotherham United would help that cause massively.

Preston North End vs Rotherham United head-to-head

Matt Crooks scored an 86th-minute winner the last time these two met

Preston North End have not won this match-up the last four times it was played, including a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture this season.

That being said, the history-books suggest a draw is the most common outcome when these two go up against each other.

In 59 previous meetings, Rotherham have won 21 times, while Preston have enjoyed 16 wins. A total of 22 games have been drawn.

Preston North End form: L-D-W-L-L

Rotherham form: W-L-W-D-W

Preston North End vs Rotherham United team news

Preston North End

Daniel Iversen is looking forward to a reunion with Rotherham United at Deepdale this weekend after playing 38 games for the Millers in their 2019/20 promotion season.



➡️ https://t.co/xor3lIHJTw#pnefc pic.twitter.com/etkaC6uwuC — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 4, 2021

Greg Cunningham, who joined recently on loan from Cardiff City, may be given a start after coming off the bench last time out.

Neil will be without center-back Ben Davies, who left for Liverpool in the winter transfer window. Liam Lindsay could be his immediate replacement.

Injuries: Patrick Bauer, Declan Rudd, Sean Maguire, Billy Bodin, Louis Moult

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Rotherham United

When Ryan Giles picked the ball up with two minutes to go... he only had one thought on his mind



When Ryan Giles picked the ball up with two minutes to go... he only had one thought on his mind 👏#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/eeLn0sVQ7q — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) February 4, 2021

New arrival Ryan Giles made it two goals in three games since his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He could be given a start this weekend as a reward for his exploits.

Striker Michael Smith moved on to seven goals in the league this season with his strike against Derby County, and will be raring to add to that.

Rotherham will be without the injured pair of Chiedozie Ogbene and Clark Robertson. Jamal Blackman is in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson, Jamal Blackman (isolating)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Preston North End vs Rotherham United predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes; Paul Huntington; Liam Lindsay; Alan Browne; Ben Whiteman; Ryan Ledson; Scott Sinclair; Jayson Molumby; Brad Potts; Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson; Michael Ihiekwe; Richard Wood; Shaun MacDonald; Matthew Olosunde; Jamie Lindsay; Daniel Barlaser; Ben Wiles; Wes Harding; Ryan Giles; Michael Smith.

Preston North End vs Rotherham United prediction

Preston North End will miss Davies' quality at the back

There is no denying that Preston have the better team, but they will have to work very hard against an in-form Rotherham United who have been scoring consistently.

It remains to be seen how Preston will cope without Ben Davies. Michael Smith and his team should have enough quality on the afternoon to bag a goal, and a point.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham United

