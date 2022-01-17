Preston North End vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Both looking to end their two-game winless run, Preston North End and Sheffield United lock horns at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

This game has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides are currently level on points in the bottom half of the table.

Preston North End failed to hold on to their lead on Saturday as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Cardiff City in extra time which saw their FA Cup run come to an end.

Next up for Preston North End is a Sheffield United side who they have failed to defeat in each of their last four encounters.

Meanwhile, the Blades failed to return to winning ways last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against a resurgent Derby County side.

Prior to that, they were dumped out of the FA Cup courtesy of a humbling 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With 32 points from 23 games, Sheffield United are currently 14th on the log, level on points with Tuesday’s hosts and Luton Town.

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 52 wins from the last 119 meetings between the sides. Preston North End have picked up 36 wins, while 31 games have ended in draws.

Preston North End Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Team News

Preston North End

Tom Barkhuizen, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy and Declan Rudd are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Tom Barkhuizen, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Declan Rudd

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell, Robin Olsen and Adlene Guedioura are all out of contention for the Blades as they have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Robin Olsen, Adlene Guedioura

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Sepp van den Berg, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Sheffield United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wes Foderingham, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Kyron Gordon, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Morgan Gibbs-White, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Prediction

While Sheffield United are unbeaten in each of the last four meetings between the sides, Preston head into the game with just one defeat in their last 11 home games.

We predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P