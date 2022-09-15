Preston North End vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Preston North End will host Sheffield United at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season and have particularly struggled to score goals. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Vincent Kompany's Burnley on Wednesday, with Jordan Storey heading home his first goal of the season to cancel out his side's early deficit.

Preston North End sit 12th in the Championship standings with 12 points. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Saturday.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and will consider themselves early promotion favorites. They picked up a slender but well-deserved 1-0 win over Swansea City in their last game, with Reda Khadra coming off the bench to score a late winner.

The Blades sit atop the league table with 20 points from nine games and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with maximum points this weekend.

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 120 meetings between Preston North End and Sheffield United. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won 52 times.

There have been 32 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

Preston North End Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Team News

Preston North End

Andrew Hughes and Sean Maguire have both returned to full fitness, leaving Ben Woodburn and Bambo Diaby as the only injury concerns for manager Ryan Lowe.

Injured: Ben Woodburn

Doubtful: Bambo Diaby

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The Blades have a rather lengthy list of injured players ahead of their weekend clash, including Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Adam Davies and Enda Stevens.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Adam Davies, Enda Stevens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye; Oli McBurnie

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Prediction

Preston are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Sheffield United are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last eight league outings. They are in much better form ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Sheffield United

