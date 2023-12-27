Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday wrap up their schedule for 2023 on Friday when they square off at the Deepdale Stadium in round 25 of the EFL Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s men are unbeaten in their last six home games against the Owls and will head into the match looking to extend this impressive run.

Preston North End resumed their push into the playoffs places as they picked up a 2-1 home victory over Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Prior to that, Lowe’s side were on a two-game losing run, suffering successive defeats against Watford and Swansea City.

With 35 points from 24 matches, Preston North End are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with eighth-placed Bristol City and one point off the promotion playoffs places.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Coventry City on Tuesday.

Danny Rohl’s men have now lost three of their last four matches, with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers on December 16 being the exception.

With 16 points from 24 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the league standings, level on points with last-placed Rotherham United.

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Preston North End hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 45 of the last 115 meetings between the two long-time rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up two fewer wins since their first encounter in January 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Preston are unbeaten in their last six matches against Sheffield Wednesday at the Deepdale Stadium, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in December 2011.

Rohl’s side have won just one of their 12 away matches this season and currently hold the division’s second-worst record away from home, having picked up just four points from a possible 36.

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Off the back of an impressive result against Leeds, Preston will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Lowe’s men take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who have been abysmal on their travels and we fancy them coming away with the desired results.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Preston to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last 10 clashes)