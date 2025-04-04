Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Preston North End and Stoke City are back in action in EFL Championship as they go head-to-head on Saturday. The Potters are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Deepdale Stadium and will be looking to extend this impressive run as they set out to snap their run of four consecutive away losses.

Preston North End’s quest for a playoff spot suffered another setback last Wednesday when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Derby County at Pride Park.

This came after a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Premier League side Aston Villa on March 30, a result which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men crash out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals.

Preston have failed to win seven of their last eight Championship games — losing three and claiming four draws — a run which has seen them drop into 14th place in the table, 10 points off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Stoke City turned in a solid team display last time out when they secured a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have now won two of their three most recent matches, with a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at the Den on March 15 sandwiched between the two victories.

Stoke City have picked up 42 points from 39 Championship matches so far to sit 18th in the league standings, level on points with 19th-placed Oxford United.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 51 wins from the last 114 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Preston North End boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 38 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Preston are on a run of 12 consecutive home games without defeat in the league, claiming four wins and eight draws since a 3-1 loss against Bristol City on November 2.

Stoke have lost each of their last four away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring four since a 2-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on February 1.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction

Off the back of two disappointing defeats, Preston will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they return home, where they are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches. Stoke City have struggled for consistency, particularly on their travels, but we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts here.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Stoke City

Preston North End vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight meetings)

