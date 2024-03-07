Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

The action continues in round 37 of the EFL Championship as Preston North End play host to Stoke City at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive away defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Preston North End were guilty of a lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch last Saturday as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Hull City.

However, Ryan Lowe’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, claiming four wins and three draws since January’s 2-1 loss against Leeds United.

With 53 points from 35 matches, Preston are currently ninth in the Championship table, four points behind the playoff places.

Stoke City, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road.

Prior to that, the Potters snapped their two-game losing run on March 2 courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke are currently in the relegation zone, having picked up 38 points from their 36 matches so far, but they could rise as high as 16th place with all three points this weekend.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Preston North End hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 51 of the last 112 meetings between the two long-time rivals.

Stoke City have picked up 37 wins since their first encounter in October 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Preston are unbeaten in their last five home games, claiming three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Stoke City have lost their last four away matches, conceding nine goals and scoring three since January’s 1-0 victory at Rotherham United.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction

Preston North End have put together a fine run of form as they continue their quest for a playoff ticket.

Lowe’s men take on an inconsistent Stoke City side who have struggled to get going on their travels and we see them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Stoke City

Preston North End vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Preston North End to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)