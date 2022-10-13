Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Preston North End and Stoke City will battle for three points on matchday 15 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Bristol City. Robert Atkinson put the Robins ahead in the 54th minute before Andrew Hughes equalised eight minutes from time. Atkinson then completed his brace by scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Stoke, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Sheffield United. Ben Wilmot and Phil Jagielka scored first-half goals either side of Rhian Brewster's equaliser to give the Potters a 2-1 half-time lead. Liam Delap came off the bench to put the result beyond doubt in injury time.

The victory propelled Alex Neil's side to 17th in the standings, having garnered 16 points from 13 games. Preston, meanwhile, dropped to eighth and have 19 points for their efforts.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 109 previous occasions. Preston lead 49-36 in wins.

Their most recent meeting in January saw Preston claim a 2-1 victory away from home.

Preston have the joint-second worst home record in the league, scoring just twice.

Current Stoke City manager Alex Neil managed Preston for four years, between 2017 and 2021.

Stoke have won just two games at Deepdale since 1999, losing seven and drawing two.

Preston have not lost back-to-back games since April.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction

Preston have been one of the Championship's cagiest teams this season, with none of their seven home games producing more than two goals. Draws have been the most common result at Deepdale. The Lilywhites kickstarted their campaign with three successive goalless draws at home.

Stoke, meanwhile, have been more consistent on their travels, winning two and drawing as many of their last five games. Goals come at a premium when Preston take to the field, and that trend should continue, resulting in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Preston 0-0 Stoke

Preston North End vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

