Preston North End vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Preston North End and Stoke City go toe-to-toe at Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over their visitors after failing to pick up a win in both home and away fixtures last season.

Preston North End were denied a second consecutive victory last Saturday when they played out an uneventful goalless draw against Birmingham City.

This followed a resounding 4-1 home win over Cheltenham Town when they faced off in round three of the EFL Cup.

Preston North End are now unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws.

After a poor start to the season, this solid run of results has seen them rise to 15th place in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Stoke City maintained their impressive start to the campaign as they claimed a 2-0 win over Hull City last time out.

It was a second win on the trot for Michael O’Neill’s men, who edged out Watford 3-1 in the EFL Cup in their previous outing.

Stoke City are unbeaten in four of their last five outings in all competitions and this solid string of results sees them occupy fifth place on the log.

Preston North End vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

With 48 wins from their previous 107 encounters, Preston North End head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Stoke City have picked up 36 wins, while 23 games have ended in draws.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-D

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Stoke City Team News

Preston North End

Conor Wickham, Liam Lindsay, Ched Evans, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuzien and Isaiah Brown have all been sidelined through injury and will miss the game.

Injured: Conor Wickham, Liam Lindsay, Ched Evans, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuzien, Isaiah Brown

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The visitors will have to cope without Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen and Morgan Fox, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen, Morgan Fox

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Declan Rudd; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Josh Earl; Brad Potts; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vranic, Alfie Doughty, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Ince; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Preston North End vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City head into the game off the back of successive victories over Watford and Hull City and will be aiming to carry on the momentum. However, they face the uphill task of taking on an opposing side who are unbeaten in each of their last eight games in all competitions.

Also Read

We anticipate a riveting contest with both sides settling for a draw.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-2 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P