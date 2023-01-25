Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Tottenham Hotspur continue their pursuit of a first FA Cup title in 32 years at the Deepdale Stadium, where Preston North End await them in the fourth round of the competition.

The Lilywhites overcame Portsmouth 1-0 in the previous round, courtesy of a second-half goal from Harry Kane, and are now aiming to reach the last 16 for the fourth year in a row.

Antonio Conte's side, however, are not in their best shape right now, coming into Saturday on the back of two defeats in their last three games.

Runaway Premier League leaders Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win in the north London derby before reigning champions Manchester City inflicted Tottenham with their seventh top-flight loss of the season following a 4-2 drubbing.

Preston North End FC @pnefc



Tickets are on general sale to all supporters who were registered on the database prior to Monday 9th January 2023.



#pnefc 🎟️ Please note that tickets for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Spurs are no longer restricted to one ticket per account.Tickets are on general sale to all supporters who were registered on the database prior to Monday 9th January 2023. 🎟️ Please note that tickets for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Spurs are no longer restricted to one ticket per account. Tickets are on general sale to all supporters who were registered on the database prior to Monday 9th January 2023.#pnefc https://t.co/MmK34M103Q

They managed to stabilize the ship with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham on Monday, with Kane once again the scorer.

Preston, meanwhile, defeated Championship rivals Huddersfield Town 3-1 at home in the last round of the FA Cup after falling behind early on in the second half.

Ryan Lowe's side will now be aiming to cause an upset with the ouster of Spurs.

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham have won 30 of their 68 clashes against Preston, losing 21 times.

This will be the 10th FA Cup tie between Preston and Tottenham but the first since the fourth round in the 1967-68 season, a game won by Spurs 3-1.

Preston haven't faced Tottenham in any competition since September 2009, when they lost 5-1 in the League Cup tie with Peter Crouch netting a hat-trick.

Preston haven't reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 2014-15 campaign, with this only their second appearance in the fourth round since then (1-0 defeat vs Sheffield United in the 2014-15 season).

Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances in the FA Cup for Tottenham Hotspur, including one against Portsmouth in the last round of the current season.

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Preston are hoping for an upset here with Tottenham not in their best shape. However, with Kane firing on all cylinders for Spurs, the visitors should be able to cruise through the tie comfortably.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

