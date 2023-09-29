Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Preston North End host West Bromwich Albion in an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United last weekend. First-half goals from Jordan Hugill and Liam Lindsay (Preston) saw the two sides cancel each other out.

West Brom, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at home against Millwall. The draw left the Baggies in 13th spot in the points table, having garnered 10 points from eight games. Preston, meanwhile, surrendered top spot and dropped to third with 20 points to show for their efforts after eight games.

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 109th meeting between the two sides. West Brom lead 50-41.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw West Brom claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Their last meetings have produced less than three goals, with five seeing at least one side fail to score.

Preston have made an unbeaten start to the season, winning six of their eight league games.

West Brom have won just two of their last 16 away games in the league, losing 10.

Preston have conceded one goal or less in 16 of their last 18 home games with West Brom.

West Brom are the only Championship side this season who have seen the half-time result replicated at full-time in all their games.

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Preston relinquished top spot with their draw last weekend. The Lilywhites are the only remaining unbeaten side in the Championship this season, highlighting their impressive start to the camaign.

West Brom, meanwhile, are winless in four games, with three consecutive draws hampering their promotion asirations.

Preston's success has been founded by a tight defence and efficient attack. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Preston 2-1 West Brom

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals