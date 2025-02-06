Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Preston North End will host Wycombe Wanderers at Deepdale on Saturday in round four of the 2024-25 FA Cup campaign. The home side have performed well in their league duties of late but will break from that this weekend as they turn their attention to cup action.

They faced Charlton Athletic in their cup opener last month and won 2-1, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a goal in either half to secure the win for Paul Heckingbottom's side. The Invincibles last advanced past this stage of the FA Cup back in the 2014-15 campaign, beating Sheffield United in a cup replay before going on to lose to Manchester United in the next round.

Wycombe Wanderers, meanwhile, saw off York and Wealdstone in the first two rounds of the cup competition last year. They then traded tackles with Portsmouth in the third round and picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Pompey featuring first-half strikes from Brandon Hanlan and veteran defender Sonny Bradley.

The visitors are set to make their first FA Cup round-four appearance since the 2020-21 campaign this weekend and will be looking to test their mettle against an established Championship side.

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 competitive meetings between Preston and Wycombe. The home side have won half of those contests while the visitors have won four times, with their other five matchups ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash back in March 2021 which the Wanderers won 1-0.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Preston are two-time winners of the FA Cup and have finished runners-up on another five occasions while Wycombe have never made it past the semifinals of the tournament.

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Preston's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last nine home matches and will fancy their chances of a win this weekend.

The Chairboys are undefeated in their last five matches after losing two of their previous four. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition on Saturday.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Wycombe

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

