Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End’s terrific win over Bournemouth on Tuesday evening boosted them up to 15th and a full nine points away from the bottom three.

They can now start looking upwards, with a win this weekend potentially taking them into the top half of the table.

Wycombe Wanderers are without a win in five Championship games, losing to Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

They hope this match will be the springboard to help them claim their third win of the season.

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-head

The hosts are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten streak against the Chairboys, winning nine of those matches.

It is no surprise then that Preston have the better record overall, having lost only two of the 15 fixtures there have ever been between the two outfits.

They last faced each other in the FA Cup in 2018 but their last league encounter came in January 2012 when both were competing in League One.

This will be the first time they face each other in the Championship.

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Captain Alan Browne came back into the starting XI in midweek following his suspension, as did Joe Raffety.

Both will likely start this weekend while Darnell Fisher sits out his final game of a three-match ban.

Injured: Louis Moult, Paul Gallagher, Andrew Hughes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darnell Fisher

Curtis Thompson is a doubt ahead of this one after being omitted from the matchday squad on Wednesday. The same applies to Dominic Gape and Darius Charles.

However, Uche Ikpeazu and Ryan Tafazoli will not be ready in time for this encounter.

Injured: Uche Ikpeazu, Ryan Tafazoli

Doubtful: Curtis Thompson, Daominic Gape, Darius Charles

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Alan Browne, Patrick Bauer, Ben Davies, Joe Rafferty, Ben Pearson, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Fred Onyedinma, Matt Bloomfield, Jason McCarthy, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Preston North End vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

The hosts will want to make it two wins in as many games on Saturday but the visitors will have other ideas.

Every point counts down at the bottom and Wycombe will have this in mind when they take on an outfit who have mostly been abysmal at home. We expect this closely-fought match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers