Preston and Aston Villa trade tackles in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday at Deepdale.

Ad

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at the same venue in the Championship a fortnight ago. All three goals came in the second half, with Ryan Porteous and Stefan Thordarson scoring either side of Colby Bishop to help Preston claim all three points.

Villa, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Club Brugge with a 3-0 home win in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Brugge were reduced to 10 men when Kyriani Sabbe was sent off in the 17th minute. Marco Asencio scored a second-half brace, while Ian Maatsen netted to help the Villans advance with a 6-1 aggregate win.

Ad

Trending

The Birmingham outfit now shift their attention to the cup, where they booked their spot at this stage with a routine 2-0 home win over Cardiff in the fifth round. Preston, meanwhile, eliminated Burnley with a 3-0 home win.

Preston vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 117th meeting between the two sides. Aston Villa lead 57-38.

This will be the two sides' first meeting since December 2018 when they canceleld each other out in a 1-1 Championship draw.

Preston haven't beaten a Premier League side in the FA Cup since the 2007-08 season.

Villa haven't advanced to the FA Cup semi-final since 2015.

Five of Villa's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Ad

Preston vs Aston Villa Prediction

Preston are the last Championship side left in the FA Cup, and the LilyWhites are seeking to progress to the semi-final of the cup for the first time since losing the 1964 final.

However, the size of their task is evidenced by the fact that they have lost 17 of their last 18 games against top-flight opposition in the competition. The sole win in that run came against Derby County - statistically the worst side in PL history.

Ad

Villa, for their part, are having one of their best campaigns in recent memory. Unai Emery has continued his rejuvenation at Villa Park and seen his side win their last four games across competitions. They are aiming to win a fifth successive FA Cup quarter-final but have won one of their last nine away games in the cup, losing six.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Preston 1-3 Aston Villa

Preston vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback