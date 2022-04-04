Preston vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Preston host Blackpool at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.
Preston are currently 15th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Ryan Lowe's side have been in poor form of late, having won only three of their last ten games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.
Blackpool have been in decent form of late, having only lost one of their last five games. Neil Critchley's side will know that a win will take them into the top half of the table. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Preston on Saturday.
Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.
Preston vs Blackpool Head-to-Head
Blackpool have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Preston winning only one.
Blackpool came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine were enough to secure the win on the night.
Preston Head-to-Head: L-L-D-W-D
Blackpool Head-to-Head: L-D-W-W-W
Preston vs Blackpool Team News
Preston
Liam Lindsay will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham and Isaiah Brown are all out injured.
Injured: Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham, Isaiah Brown
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Liam Lindsay
Blackpool
Keshi Anderson and Dujon Sterling picked up knocks earlier this week and are doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all still out injured.
Injured: Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey
Doubtful: Keshi Anderson, Dujon Sterling
Suspended: None
Preston vs Blackpool Predicted XI
Preston Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer; Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Cameron Archer, Scott Sinclair
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; CJ Hamilton, Kenneth Dougall, Kevin Stewart, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine
Preston vs Blackpool Prediction
Blackpool has been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.
We predict a tight game, with Blackpool coming away with all three points.
Prediction: Preston 1-2 Blackpool