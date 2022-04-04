Preston vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Preston host Blackpool at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Preston are currently 15th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Ryan Lowe's side have been in poor form of late, having won only three of their last ten games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool have been in decent form of late, having only lost one of their last five games. Neil Critchley's side will know that a win will take them into the top half of the table. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Preston on Saturday.

Preston North End FC @pnefc Ben Whiteman knows the importance of tomorrow night's derby clash at Deepdale.



Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Preston vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Blackpool have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Preston winning only one.

Blackpool came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine were enough to secure the win on the night.

Preston Head-to-Head: L-L-D-W-D

Blackpool Head-to-Head: L-D-W-W-W

Preston vs Blackpool Team News

Sterling will be a huge miss for Blackpool

Preston

Liam Lindsay will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham and Isaiah Brown are all out injured.

Injured: Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham, Isaiah Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Lindsay

Blackpool

Keshi Anderson and Dujon Sterling picked up knocks earlier this week and are doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all still out injured.

Injured: Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey

Doubtful: Keshi Anderson, Dujon Sterling

Suspended: None

Preston vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Preston Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer; Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Cameron Archer, Scott Sinclair

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; CJ Hamilton, Kenneth Dougall, Kevin Stewart, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Preston vs Blackpool Prediction

Blackpool has been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game, with Blackpool coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Preston 1-2 Blackpool

