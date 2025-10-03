Preston vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Preston North End lock horns with Charlton Athletic on Saturday as the ninth round of games in the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the points table, seperated by a point.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are fresh off a 2-2 draw at Hull City in midweek. Thierry Small and Michael Smith put the visitors two goals to the good inside 10 minutes, but Hull rallied after the break.

An Oli McBurnie brace made it all-square 16 minutes from time as a share of the spoils ensued. Following a second straight stalemate, the Lilywhites are seventh in the standings, with 13 points from eight games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones' Charlton are also coming off a draw in their most recent outing, drawing 1-1 at Derby County. After James Bree had put the visitors in front inside 37 minutes, Matthew Clarke equalised for Derby with 11 minutes left to make it honours even.

The stalemate ended a two-game winning streak for the Addicks, who find themselves ninth in the points table, with 12 points from eight games, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Charlton Championship clash at Deepdale:

Preston vs Charlton Athletic head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 75 meetings across competitions, Preston lead Charlton 37-24, including a 2-1 home win in the FA Cup in January, in their most recent matchup.

Charlton are on a six-game winless streak in the fixture, losing the last five.

Preston have won two of their five home games this season, losing one.

The Addicks have won once in five road outings this campaign, losing two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: D-D-W-D-L; Charlton: D-W-W-D-L

Preston vs Charlton Athletic prediction

Both sides have had decent starts to the season, especially in the league, going unbeaten in four games after an away defeat.

In terms of head-to-head, Preston hold an advantage and have dominated the fixture recently, winning eight of their last 11 meetings against Charlton across competitions, including the last five.

However, with both teams showing a propensity for stalemates in their last few games, the trend could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Charlton

Preston vs Charlton Athletic betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Charlton to score (The Addicks have netted in their last six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

