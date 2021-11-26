Preston vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston host Fulham at Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Preston have had an inconsistent season so far and are currently 14th in the league. Frankie McAvoy's side have lost five of their last 10 games across all competitions and will hope to turn things around in their game against Fulham.

Fulham, on the other hand, are currently top of the league, one point ahead of Bournemouth in second. Marco Silva's side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last eight league games. They will be confident of extending their streak against Preston on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Fulham to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

Preston vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Fulham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Preston, winning four of them.

Fulham beat Preston 2-0 the last time the two sides met back in February 2020. Aboubakar Kamara found the back of the net after a David Nugent own goal gave Fulham the lead on the night to make sure of the three points.

Preston Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Preston vs Fulham Team News

Mitrovic will be a huge miss for Fulham

Preston

Preston have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough last time out. Josh Murphy, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown and Conor Wickham are all still out injured.

Injured: Josh Murphy, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown, Conor Wickham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Marek Rodak tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney are suffering from illness. Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro are both still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marek Rodak, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tom Cairney

Preston vs Fulham Predicted XI

Preston Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Josh Earl, Ben Whiteman, Alistair McCann, Tom Barkhuizen; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Bobby Reid

Preston vs Fulham Prediction

It's hard to see Preston picking up any points from this game. Fulham should have enough quality to come out on top.

We predict Fulham will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Preston 0-2 Fulham

