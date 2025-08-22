Preston vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Preston North End take on Ipswich Town in the third round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are coming off a 2-1 home win over 2023-24 champions Leicester City, who are back in the second tier after just one season in the Premier League.

Alfie Devine's seventh-minute opener gave Preston an early lead as the Lilywhites led at the break. Jeremy Monga hauled the visitors back on level terms midway through the second period, but Heckingbottom's side had the last laugh, thanks to Milutin Osmajic's winner five minutes from time.

A first league win of the season elevated the Lilywhites to seventh in the fledgling standings, with four points from two games.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Southampton in the league. A Taylor Harwood-Bellis' fourth-minute own goal was cancelled out by his teammate Jay Robinson 23 minutes later as a share of the spoils ensued.

Following the stalemate, the Tractor Boys find themselves in 17th place in the points table, having also drawn on the opening day, with two points from as many outings.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Ipswich Championship contest at Deepdale:

Preston vs Ipswich Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 40 meetings across competitions, Preston lead Ipswich 15-14, including a 3-2 home win in the Championship, in their last matchup in February 2024.

Both teams have won twice each in their last five meetings, all in the Championship.

Preston have won just once in their last six home games across competitions since last season, losing thrice.

Ipswich are six games winless in competitive road outings, losing thrice, including once this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: W-W-D-D-L; Ipswich: D-L-D-L-L

Preston vs Ipswich Town prediction

Both teams haven't had the best of starts to the new season, especially Ipswich, who are winless in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two teams, with Preston showing indifferent recent form at home in competitive outings, like Ipswich have on the road.

It's a tight matchup to call, but the Lilywhites have a slender edge, having won two of their last three clashes with Ipswich, who have won just twice in 16 league visits to Deepdale. Considering that, expect a win for the hosts.

Prediction: Preston 2-1 Ipswich Town

Preston vs Ipswich Town betting tips

Tip-1: Preston to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last meetings - including their last three - have had at least two goals.)

