Preston vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Preston North End and Middlesbrough renew acquaintances in the fifth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth last month. Despite dominating possession (62%) and having more shots (13-10), the Lilywhites were sunk by a Andre Dozzell 41st-mnute strike.

Having lost 3-2 at home to Wrexham in the EFL Cup second round days earlier, Preston are now ninth in the Championship standings, with seven points from four games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough continued their perfect start to the league campaign with a 1-0 home win over Sheffield United a fortnight ago. Following a goalless first period, Tommy Conway's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at the Riverside.

Being the only team to win their opening four games, Boro are two points clear at the top, ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion, one of four teams yet to lose this campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-Middlesbrough Championship contest at Deepdale:

Preston vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 111 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Preston 49-36 but lost 2-1 away in their most recent clash, in the Championship in January.

Each team have won twice in their last five meetings, all in the Championship.

Preston have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home games across competitions.

Boro have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, with both wins coming this sesaon.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: L-L-W-W-W; Middlesbrough: W-W-W-L-W

Preston vs Middlesbrough prediction

Preston have had a slower start to the season than Middlesbrough, who have flown out the blocks. For the first time in 31 years, Boro have won their opening four league games as they eye a return to the top tier, something they did three decades ago.

In terms of head-to-head, Edwards' side hold the advantage but haven't won in three matchups, losing twice. However, considering Boro's momentum following their stupendous start to the season, expect them to continue their winning ways at Deepdale.

Prediction: Preston 0-2 Middlesbrough

Preston vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Boro to keep a clean sheet (They haven't conceded in three of four league games this season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last 16 matchups have had at least two goals.)

