Preston vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Preston North End will square off against Millwall at Deepdale in an EFL Championship matchday 21 clash on Saturday (November 13).
The hosts are coming a 2-1 win at Reading last weekend. All three goals came in the second half, with Ched Evans registering his first goal for the season with a brace. Lucas Joao equalised from the penalty spot for Preston either side of the goals.
Millwall, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw against Hull City at home. The visitors were reduced to ten men following Oscar Estupinan's 37th-minute red card. However, despite having a one-man advantage for over an hour, the Lions could not make that count.
The draw means Millwall remain in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 19 games. Preston North End occupy the seventh spot with 31 points to their name.
Preston vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have clashed on 71 previous occasions. Millwall have 32 wins to Preston's 26, with 13 games ending in a draw.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw in April.
- Millwall manager Gary Rowett is unbeaten in 11 head-to-head meetings with Preston, winning five and drawing six.
- Preston are looking to win four straight Championship games for the first time since May 2021.
- Millwall have failed to score in their last three Championship games and have the second-worst away record in the league, with just six points garnered.
- Preston have the worst attack in the league, scoring just 16 goals. They also have the best defence, with just 16 goals conceded, although they have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games.
Preston vs Millwall Prediction
Preston sit just outside the top six on goal difference, and a win could see them spend the FIFA World Cup break in the playoff spots.
Games involving the Lilywhites have typically been cagey affairs, so the hosts could claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Preston 1-0 Millwall
Preston vs Millwall Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Preston to win
Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No