Preston vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Preston North End will welcome Norwich City to Deepdale for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win over Huddersfield Town at the same venue in the FA Cup. Florian Kamberi stepped off the bench to give the Terriers the lead in the 57th minute, but an own goal by Tom Lees three minutes later restored parity. Bambo Diaby and Alan Browne scored in the final 20 minutes to help Preston progress to the next round.

Norwich, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at home in the FA Cup in their last outing. Jack Vale's 31st-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



View the training gallery



#NCFC 📸 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻View the training gallery 📸 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻View the training gallery ⬇️#NCFC

The Canaries will now turn their attention to the league, where they occupy 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 26 games. Preston, meanwhile, sit just one point above them.

Preston vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 57 previous clashes, Preston lead 21-18.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Preston win 3-2 away.

Their last five games have seen both teams score.

Norwich have conceded eight goals after the 80th-minute this season, with only Sunderland (11) conceding more.

Preston are looking to complete their first league double against Norwich since 2006.

Norwich are on a five-game winless run across competitions, losing four.

Preston vs Norwich City Prediction

A win for either side would boost their playoff chances, but with just one point separating them, the game is likely to be a close-fought affair.

Norwich's poor run of form cost manager Dean Smith his job. New manager David Wagner will be keen to get off to a flying start in the league.

Preston North End FC @pnefc



Looking to make it three wins from three in 2023.



#pnefc 🗞️ 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄Looking to make it three wins from three in 2023. 🗞️ 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 🔍Looking to make it three wins from three in 2023. 👊#pnefc

There's little to choose from between the two teams, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Norwich

Preston vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes