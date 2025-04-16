Preston vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Preston North End host QPR in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Friday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.

Ad

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston are coming off a 2-1 loss at leaders Leeds United at the weekend. All three goals at Elland Road came inside a frantic opening 13 minutes.

After Manor Salomon had fired Leeds in front inside four minutes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden equalised proceedings in the sixth minute. The hosts, though, went back in front seven minutes later through Jayden Bogle, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The loss kept the Lilywhites 16th in the points table, with 49 points in 42 games, winning 10.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Bristol City. Both goals came in the opening half hour, with Karamoko Dembele opening the scoring for the Hoops inside 21 minutes before Bristol drew level through George Earthy nine minutes later.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Preston-QPR Championship clash at Deepdale:

Preston vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

Preston lead QPR 20-17 in 54 meetings across competitions, winning 2-1 at home in their last clash in the Championship in December.

The Hoops have won the last three games in the fixture, scoring five times, conceding once, all in the Championship.

Preston have lost just once in 18 home games across competitions, winning seven.

The Hoops snapped a six-game losing streak on the road with a 3-1 win at Oxford.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: L-D-D-L-L; QPR: D-W-D-L-D

Ad

Preston vs QPR prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, with both struggling for wins in recent games. While Preston haven't won in five games across competitions - losing three - QPR have won once in nine games across competitions, losing five.

Preston have a slender head-to-head lead, but the Hoops have won thrice on the trot in the fixture. The Hoops have had the upper hand in the fixture, winning five times in their last seven meetings.

Ad

Although wins have been tough to come by for either side, considering QPR's dominance in the fixture, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Preston 1-2 QPR

Preston vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have had just one sheet in their last nine games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More