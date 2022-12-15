Preston vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

Preston North End will welcome QPR to Deepdale on matchday 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 victory at Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Ched Evans was the star of the show, scoring a brace and providing an assist.

QPR, meanwhile, returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup break with a disastrous 3-0 home defeat against Burnley. Johann Gudmundsson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella found the back of the net as the Clarets left Loftus Road with all three points.

Preston North End FC @pnefc Get your flags waving again this weekend as we get back to Deepdale for our first home game in five weeks!



A reminder that you can support gofundme.com/f/deepdaletifo



#pnefc Get your flags waving again this weekend as we get back to Deepdale for our first home game in five weeks!A reminder that you can support @pneonline 's fundraising for future displays here! 💙 Get your flags waving again this weekend as we get back to Deepdale for our first home game in five weeks! 🙌A reminder that you can support @pneonline's fundraising for future displays here! ➡️ gofundme.com/f/deepdaletifo#pnefc https://t.co/t3XXzGDnbN

The defeat saw the capital side drop to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 31 points from 22 games. Preston, meanwhile, climbed into the playoff paces with their win and are sixth with 34 points.

Preston vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams. Preston have 19 wins to QPR's 13, while 17 games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Preston claim a 2-1 home victory.

QPR have not scored in five of their last six league games and have suffered four straight defeats.

Five of Preston's last six league games saw both teams score and also produced at least three goals.

QPR are winless in their last four games on the road, losing three and failing to score.

Preston have not won a home game by a margin of 2+ goals since November 2021.

Preston vs QPR Prediction

Preston North End's upturn in fortunes has put them on the cusp of spending Christmas in the Championship's top six.

QPR, though, are on a six-game losing run that has seen them drop towards midtable. The Rs recently appointed Neil Critchley as their new manager, who will be eager to hit the ground running.

QPR FC @QPR Neil's reign 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 on Saturday.



Who's joining us at Deepdale for the gaffer's first game in charge?



#QPR | #PNEQPR Neil's reign 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 on Saturday.Who's joining us at Deepdale for the gaffer's first game in charge? 👑 Neil's reign 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 on Saturday.Who's joining us at Deepdale for the gaffer's first game in charge? 🙋#QPR | #PNEQPR

QPR have struggled in front of goal, particularly on their travels, but Preston's defensive vulnerability could see them create enough scoring chances. Preston should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 QPR

Preston vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1011 votes