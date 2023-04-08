Preston vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2023

Preston North End and Reading will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 41 fixture on Easter Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over QPR on Good Friday. A quickfire second-half double from Thomas Cannon helped the Lilywhites leave the capital with all three points.

Reading shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City on home turf, their third successive 1-1 stalemate. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Andy Carroll's seventh-minute opener canceled out by Lukas Jutkiewicz on the hour mark.

The draw left the Royals in the relegation zone. They sit in 22nd spot, having garnered 41 points from 40 games and are one point off safety. Preston North End occupy the eighth spot with 59 points to their name, two points away from the playoff spots.

Preston vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. Reading lead 27-26.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Preston North End claimed a 2-1 away win.

Reading are on a seven-game winless run in the Championship, losing four games in this sequence.

Preston have lost the last six games they played on a Monday.

Preston North End have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Reading have failed to win any of their last seven away games in the Championship, failing to score on five occasions.

Six of Reading's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Preston vs Reading Prediction

Both sides are in need of maximum points for different reasons, with Reading seeking to avoid relegation, while Preston are in the hunt for playoff qualification.

The Lancashire outfit are just two points off the top six and will fancy their chances of overturning this deficit with six league games to go. The story is different for Reading, whose six-point deduction saw them drop into the bottom three. Their poor away record could also count against them as they seek to climb out of danger.

Preston North End have been in fine form at home and we are backing Ryan Lowe's side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Reading

Preston vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston North End to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Preston North End to score over 1.5 goals

