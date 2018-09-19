Pretenders and Contenders: Predicting the Champions League Group Stage

David Lopez FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

The official 2018/19 UEFA Champions League groups

Since the draw on August 30th in Monaco, pundits, analysts and fans alike have been predicting the outcomes of each group. Who'll go home? Who'll go through? Which teams will surprise people and which will disappoint? With round 1 already here, it's time everyone's theories are put to the test.

Group A: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), AS Monaco (France)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Prediction:

Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco Club Brugge

Based on previous experience, this group promises to be very exciting. Off the back of a strong La Liga campaign in which the finished second only to Barcelona's near-invincibles and buoyed by a host of summer signings including Thomas Lemar (Monaco, 70 million euros), Rodri (Villarreal, 20 million euros) and Nikola Kalinic (Milan, 14.50 million euros), Los Rojiblancos are expected to top the group.

Though they disappointed last season by crashing out of the group stage, they are still spearheaded by French international and now World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann who rebuffed Barcelona in favor of an extension at the Wanda Metropolitano, and judging by their recent European pedigree (2 finals, 1 semi-final and quarter-final within the last 5 seasons), they could easily make a splash in Europe this season.

The 2nd and 3rd places are far less certain, as both Dortmund and Monaco have the potential to beat one another. The ever-shrewd German side, after a 4th-place finish in the Bundesliga, have again made a number of low-risk, high-reward deals by notably bringing in Axel Witsel (TJ Quanjian, 20 million euros) and Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen, 20 million euros) to sure up the midfield and by signing Achraf Hakimi and Paco Alcacer from Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, both on loan.

The loss of Sokratis to Arsenal might prove a problem at the back, but Abdou Diallo (Mainz, 28 million euros) should be able to fill that hole.

Following another 2nd-place finish in Ligue1, the principality club have been busy this window as well, with the additions of highly-rated Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow, 30 million euros), Benjamin Henrichs (Leverkusen, 20 million euros) and William Guebbels (Lyon, 20 million euros) giving them a significant boost.

However, the loss of several key players, such as the official sale of golden boy Kylian Mbappé to PSG, Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid as mentioned before, Joao Moutinho to Wolves and Fabinho to Liverpool will most likely prove too difficult to overcome, thus Die Borussen having a slight edge.

Club Brugge, champions of the Belgian league, will have little chance against the other, much larger clubs in the group.

