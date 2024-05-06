“Pretty dumb move on his part” - Chris Sutton slams Liverpool star for controversy after Tottenham win

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has criticized Darwin Nunez for what he did after Liverpool's 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, May 5. The Uruguayan made headlines for all the wrong reasons, despite only making a 15-minute cameo.

Nunez was left out of the starting lineup for the third time in his last four league games before coming on in the 75th minute for Luis Diaz. Unfortunately, he was unable to make the most of his chances, missing a massive one-on-one opportunity to make it 5-2 for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old went straight down the tunnel and has now deleted all of his Liverpool-related posts on Instagram. Sutton gave his take on this, saying (via The Boot Room):

“If somebody does that we assume he wants out or is off somewhere. He’s certainly brought attention to it and you’ve cottoned on to it. I mean at least years ago when players wanted to leave they didn’t have all this nonsense, they could have all their own thoughts and keep it under wraps. But it’s also a pretty dumb move on his part if he wanted a move to sneak under the radar and nobody cotton on to something. It just looks like he’s going to be on his way, or he’s deeply unhappy with the club.”

Nunez had come under a lot of criticism from fans for not being clinical enough this season, missing 27 big chances in the league - which is the most by any player. Despite this, he has still garnered a respectable tally of 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool return to winning ways with 4-2 victory against Tottenham

Liverpool returned to winning ways emphatically with a 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Reds remain in third place with 78 points from 36 games, and while they are most likely out of the title race, they can still send Jurgen Klopp out on a high.

Liverpool dominated the first half, taking a 2-0 lead before half-time through Mohamed Salah (16') and Andy Robertson (45'). Cody Gakpo (50') and Harvey Elliott (59') also got on the scoresheet before Spurs fought back, grabbing two late goals via Richarlison (72') and Son Heung-min (77').

The Reds will next be in action against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday, May 13.