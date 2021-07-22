Price slash on PL goalkeeper could see Arsenal reignite interest - Reports

Arsenal could be set to reignite their interest in West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to The Athletic. The Baggies have reportedly slashed their price for Johnstone by £8 million.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has played for three Premier League sides to date (West Brom, United and Aston Villa). Johnstone could now be set to join a fourth team in England's top-tier division this summer.

Johnston is currently West Brom's number one goalkeeper and played 37 out of the 38 league matches last season. However, he only kept six clean sheets as the Baggies conceded 76 goals in total in the league.

West Brom's extended run of poor form doomed the club to relegation and suitors are now circling to cherry-pick their choice of players from the Baggies. Reports had earlier stated that West Brom wanted £20 million for their goalkeeper.

Defeat in the capital confirms our relegation from the Premier League.#ARSWBA | @eToro — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 9, 2021

Johnstone has a decent demand in the market despite conceding 74 goals in the league last season. While that number is a massive one, a large reason for it was that he was part of an extremely poor defensive set-up. On an individual level, many critics and fans lauded Johnstone for his reflexes and shot-stopping abilities.

However, with the club relegated, West Brom have reportedly realized that they are unlikely to be able to fetch £20 million for their goalkeeper. They have since reduced his asking price by £8 million.

The change in their stance has re-ignited the interest of Arsenal, who are keen to build their squad this summer.

Arsenal are preparing for an active transfer market this summer

Arsenal had a poor 2020/21 season and finished outside the European spots for the first time in 25 years. Head coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided to ring in the changes by overhauling his squad this summer.

💬 “We need a good mixture. We need some senior players, players with different types of leadership in the team, with different qualities, people that complement each other."@m8arteta discusses our scouting profiles 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2021

Arsenal's management believe that a change in guard in goal is also important and have identified Johnstone as one of their summer targets. However, the Gunners were less than keen to shell out £20 million for the former Manchester United player.

With the situation now developing differently, Arsenal will look to find their way back into the transfer puzzle for Johnstone. However, Arteta and co. will have to compete against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to sign Johnstone.

Spurs' interest in Johnstone is unlikely to take charge as they have reportedly found a goalkeeper in Pierliugi Gollini from Atalanta. As for West Ham, the London club had reportedly sent in an opening bid of £6 million which was rejected by West Brom. They are unlikely to be able to match Arsenal's financial offer if the Gunners send one in.

This makes Arsenal the front-runner to win the signature for Sam Johnstone.

Arsenal target Sam was part of the England squad for Euro 2020

