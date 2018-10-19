Probable Tottenham XI to face West Ham United

Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur will make the short trip to the London Stadium to face their cross-city rivals West Ham United on Saturday in a Premier League fixture. Mauricio Pochettino's men sit sixth in the table while their opponents are a lowly fifteenth.

Spurs should look forward to this game and getting an away win will only help them consolidate their position or even go ahead in the table. We have made a list of the players who will line up for Tottenham on Saturday. They will start in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Tottenham's likely XI to face West Ham

Goalkeeper:

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been Tottenham's first choice 'keeper whenever he has been injury-free. Saturday will be no exception as he looks to make another clean sheet his own. The French World Cup-winning captain will also shepherd the Spurs' defensive line.

Defenders:

Danny Rose (Left Back)

Danny Rose faces stiff competition from Ben Davies in the left full-back position but somehow edges ahead. He is dangerous on the flank and can create a host of opportunities.

Jan Vertonghen (Centre Back)

Jan Vertonghen has defended with authority throughout the season and Saturday should be no different. He is strong and technically gifted.

Toby Alderweireld (Centre Back)

Amidst talks of him turning down a contract renewal offer and interest from Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino will hope that increased game time will help Toby Alderweireld focus on the job at hand.

Kieran Trippier (Right Back)

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier is one of the best right full-backs in the Premier League. What makes him even more dangerous is his threat during set pieces. His curlers are otherworldly.

Midfielders:

Eric Dier (Central Midfielder)

Eric Dier is the fulcrum around which Pochettino's ideas revolve. He holds the play and creates passes for the attacking-minded players.

Moussa Dembele (Central Midfielder)

There is no midfielder in the Premier League who is more stylish and elegant when on the ball than Moussa Dembele. His terrific control over the game and reading it to perfection makes him valuable.

Christian Eriksen (Central Attacking Midfielder)

Pochettino has confirmed that Christian Eriksen, the Denmark captain, will make a return to the Spurs team after a long injury lay-off. The Danish midfielder is a brilliant playmaker who can create chances and opportunities for the forward line.

Dele Alli (Central Attacking Midfielder)

Dele Alli faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against West Ham but one's gut feeling suggests that he will make it. He is young and extremely quick with the ball.

Forwards:

Lucas Moura (Centre Forward)

Brazilian Lucas Moura had a fantastic game against Manchester United at Old Trafford but has blown hot and cold since. He will be looking forward to going to the London Stadium and get a few goals to his name.

Harry Kane (Striker)

Is there a better finisher in the Premier League than Harry Kane? Just give the man a sniff of an opportunity to score a goal and he will do it. Pochettino sometimes likes to play Moura in a false nine position to give Kane a lot of space and time to wreak havoc.