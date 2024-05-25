Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest footballers of the modern era. Both players are supremely talented footballers who have worked rigorously to improve their craft.

The two superstars share 13 Ballons d'Or between them. Departing Barcelona boss and Messi's ex-teammate Xavi Hernandez once revealed how the Portuguese pushed Messi to become a better player.

Addressing the duo's rivalry, Xavi said in the documentary Messi: The Enigma (via GOAL):

“Cristiano gave him an extra push to become a better player. Cristiano and Leo probably won't admit it. I am convinced they used to keep an eye on each other. If you're competitive you want to be the best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have broken countless records in football. The duo are duly recognized all across the globe. The Argentine scored 704 goals and recorded 338 assists in 853 club games during his time in Europe. Ronaldo bagged 701 goals and provided 223 assists in 949 matches in the continent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's recent form

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in amazing goalscoring form for Al-Nassr this season. He has scored 42 goals and has provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across competitions for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored 12 goals and has provided 11 assists in 13 appearances for Inter Miami this term while averaging almost two goal contributions per game.

Messi has the Copa America with Argentina coming up. He has already won the competition once in 2021. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could add another feather to his cap if the South American nation are successful in the competition.

As for Ronaldo, he is set to captain Portugal in the Euro 2024. Ronaldo will be aiming to add another international trophy to his cabinet having already won the Euros in 2016 and the Nations League. The 39-year-old looks set to lead Portugal's attack in the highly-anticipated continental tournament.