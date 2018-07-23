Professional Buriram Performance sees of Chonburi

Gian C FOLLOW ANALYST News 98 // 23 Jul 2018, 12:52 IST

Buriram United retain nine-point lead atop Thai League table

Following Bangkok United's 2-1 victory over Chiang Rai at the Singha Stadium on Saturday, Buriram felt the pressure to keep their staggering nine-point lead intact when the visited Chonburi.

The home side got off to a flying start in this game, attacking with a reckless abandon that has typified Jakkapun Punpee's Chonburi side this season. However, as is also typical of the Sharks, a lack of defensive grit and stability offered Buriram plentiful chances on the counter.

Buriram opened the scoring against the run of play courtesy of Diogo Luis Santo, opening up the floodgates for an end-to-end game as Chonburi threw everything they had at the defending champions despite having more than 70 minutes left to play.

A second soon followed for the Thunder Castle, as Jakkapan Kaewprom capitalized on yet another defensive blunder to put the game seemingly beyond doubt. A remarkably professional performance ensued, with Buriram keeping their shape and shutting their hosts out for the remainder of the game.

"I am very proud of the character these players have shown today," said Buriram coach Bozidar Bandovic in the post-match press conference, "when you win without playing well it says a lot about your team's character."

Elsewhere, relegation threated Suphanburi hosted Chonburi's derby rivals Pattaya United in a game that they had to win to establish some daylight between themselves and the looming prospect of relegation. Saved from falling into the drop zone by yesterday's results, the home side did themselves no favors and found themselves two goals down by halftime.

Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva was able to salvage a goal shortly after the hour mark, opening the door for some late drama which ultimately proved insufficient for the Elephants to garner a point. This result leaves them just two points above the relegation zone with just a single win in their last 10 games.

Suphanburi remain in relegation trouble after losing to Pattaya United

Siam Navy's chances of survival have taken another hit after a 2-2 draw at home to Ratchaburi. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Mark Hartmann and Nerjius Valskis before the hosts roared back to claim a point, leaving them with a six-point deficit to mount in the final 10 games of the season.

Elsewhere, bottom side Air Force United picked up another point, earning a respectable draw against Prachuap, where they were denied all three points by a late Jonatan Reis penalty.