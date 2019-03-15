Proud to be Real Madrid captain: Marcelo

Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Real Madrid and Brazil left back Marcelo Vieira has stressed the importance of being team captain at the Spanish powerhouse.

During a promotional event on Thursday, Marcelo looked back at his career at the team that he joined in 2007 on a move from Fluminense, two years after making his professional debut with the Brazilian club, reports Efe news.

Marcelo, the second captain of Madrid after defender Sergio Ramos, said, "being captain is a point of pride and a big responsibility, we have to lift the name of the club as high as possible, but it is a good thing, a pleasure."

The 30-year-old Marcelo spoke about his early years at the club, when he had to work his way through the ranks to secure a place on the starting roster.

"When I arrived it was weird, because in my position Roberto Carlos, my idol, was playing. I remember that he helped me a lot and for that I have a lot of love and respect for him. For me he is still the best full back in history," he added.

Marcelo said that the dressing room always welcomes the new players, adding: "We have created a family, they have taught me to respect the others.

"Sergio and I have been here for a long time and we have seen a lot of people come and go. It is true that when new players come, sometimes it is noticeable that they do not believe that they are at that locker, but it is when you arrive at that club that everything starts," the Brazilian defender said.

Marcelo is Madrid's second longest serving player following Ramos.

During his time at the capital squad, Madrid has won four La Ligas, two Copa del Rey cups, three Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Champions League titles, three Europe Super Cups and four FIFA Club World titles.

The capital team celebrates its titles with fans at the Fuente de Cibeles square located in central Madrid where the team's first captain traditionally puts a Madrid scarf around the neck of the statue of the goddess Cybele.

In recent years, as the two captains have become close friends, Ramos has welcomed Marcelo up to the statue side to co-tie the scarf around Cybele's neck.