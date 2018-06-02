Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PSG superstar favours Barcelona over Real Madrid, Courtois' replacement identified and more: Transfer round-up, June 2, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's exit may damage Real Madrid's chances of signing the PSG superstar. But it is good news for FC Barcelona fans!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 02 Jun 2018, 19:30 IST
20.34K

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID
Problems do not seem to end for Real Madrid after Zidane's exit

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 1, 2018: 

La Liga 

Kylian Mbappe favours a move to FC Barcelona over Real Madrid 

Real Madrid are set for another blow after Zidane's exit. According to Diario Gol, Kylian Mbappe has favoured a move to FC Barcelona over Real Madrid this summer. Due to FFP regulations, it is believed that Paris Saint Germain will have to let Mbappe go ahead of the new season for around €180 million. 

Mbappe was earlier said to be keen on donning the colours of Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane's exit has turned the tide in Barcelona's favour. It is now reported that the Frenchman is keen on forming a partnership with Lionel Messi. 

FC Barcelona are growing restless over their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann with the forward having second thoughts over leaving Atletico Madrid. Hence, it is reported that the Catalans have moved on and are now set to target the next superstar of world football - Kylian Mbappe. 

Zinedine Zidane recommends his successor at Real Madrid 

The folks at Don Balon have claimed that Zinedine Zidane has recommended a name to Florentino Perez to be chosen as his successor. Real Madrid have so far been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Guti to take over from the Frenchman. 

But Zidane has reportedly suggested the name of Napoli's Maurizio Sarri to the Real Madrid boardroom. He believes that Sarri's beautiful style of play along with his man management skills will be a hit at the club. Sarri is on the lookout for a new job after Napoli signed Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement. 

