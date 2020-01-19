PSG to give massive contract offer to Koulibaly, Rashford's injury sparks transfer concerns and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 19th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. We look at the biggest transfer stories surrounding Manchester United that are making the headlines today.

Bruno Fernandes was seen as the obvious player to don the famous red jersey this month but that ship seems to have sailed now. There are new reports emerging today which claims that the Red Devils are even ready to call off the deal.

Ed Woodward walks away from Bruno Fernandes' deal

Manchester United are ready to walk away from Bruno Fernandes' transfer as Sporting Lisbon have refused to lower their €80 million asking fee, reports Sport Witness.

In a detailed explanation, the British publication clarifies that the Red Devils were put off by the Portuguese team suddenly raising the player's valuation and Ed Woodward is no longer interested in the attacking midfielder.

According to the report, Manchester United will not increase their initial £38 million (€45 million) bid and will offer the remaining money in bonuses based on the midfielder's on-field performance.

As things stand it seems certain that Bruno Fernandes will not join the Old Trafford outfit this month and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hunt for a creative midfielder will continue to linger on.

PSG to offer €12 million-per-year contract to Koulibaly

Ligue 1 champions PSG are determined to sign Napoli's central defender Kalidou Koulibaly and will offer him a mamoth contract worth €12 million-per-year, reports Daily Mail.

PSG want to sign a commanding central defender to be the long-term replacement for Thiago Silva. The club director Leonardo has already met with player's agent and is ready to meet Napoli's £100 million valuation for the 28-year-old defender.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Manchester City remain interested in the Senegalese international but Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race and will sign the defender next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged to sign Jack Grealish

Sky Sports expert and the former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign the in-form Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The England international has bagged 7 goals and 5 assists this season and has been one of the best players in Premier League this season. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a quality midfielder and Merson believes Grealish can even captain the Old Trafford outfit. The Sky Sports expert said:

"Forget Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United should be trying to sign Jack Grealish. He is one of the top 10 players in the Premier League right now.

"Grealish would walk into the United team. If Grealish went to Old Trafford he'd probably end up captain. He's that good. They need someone like him, who can get on the ball and make things happen."

