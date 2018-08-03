PSL 2018/19: Analysing the squads of the title contenders

With the new season about to commence, we take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the defending champions, have bolstered their squad with the likes of Toni Silva, Andile Jali, Lyle Lakay and Jose Ali Meza. making them capable of defending their title, but losing two star players namely Percy Tau to Brighton in the Premier League and Kama Billiat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs may derail their plans. Coach Pitso Mosemane will have to make do with the talent he has on offer and their strength will be put to test when they face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, the Capital of South Africa, at 15:00 CAT.

Kaizer Chiefs' fans and players are yet to familiarize themselves with their newly appointed head coach Giovanni Solinas, who has just received his South African work permit and will be on the Chiefs bench when they take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the season opener on Saturday. Amakhosi fans will be hoping for a new dawn after enduring a tough 2017/18 campaign under the guidance of former Coach Steve Khompela. The Amakhosi faithful will be hoping to see their new talisman Khama Billiat get on the scoresheet against his former employers.

Orlando Pirates meanwhile have bolstered their squad with nine players: Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi, making them a strong title contender. Strengthening the squad has been the number one priority in anticipation of a gruelling season which will see the club competing in five competitions, including the CAF Champions League, which starts in November.

Orlando Pirates fans will be hoping to see their new signings this coming Saturday when they face newly promoted Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.