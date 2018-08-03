Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PSL 2018/19: Analysing the squads of the title contenders 

Imagen De Ramaru
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
158   //    03 Aug 2018, 13:52 IST

Carling Black Label Champion Cup: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs
Carling Black Label Champion Cup: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

With the new season about to commence, we take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the defending champions, have bolstered their squad with the likes of Toni Silva, Andile Jali, Lyle Lakay and Jose Ali Meza. making them capable of defending their title, but losing two star players namely Percy Tau to Brighton in the Premier League and Kama Billiat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs may derail their plans. Coach Pitso Mosemane will have to make do with the talent he has on offer and their strength will be put to test when they face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, the Capital of South Africa, at 15:00 CAT.

Kaizer Chiefs' fans and players are yet to familiarize themselves with their newly appointed head coach Giovanni Solinas, who has just received his South African work permit and will be on the Chiefs bench when they take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the season opener on Saturday. Amakhosi fans will be hoping for a new dawn after enduring a tough 2017/18 campaign under the guidance of former Coach Steve Khompela. The Amakhosi faithful will be hoping to see their new talisman Khama Billiat get on the scoresheet against his former employers.

Orlando Pirates meanwhile have bolstered their squad with nine players: Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi, making them a strong title contender. Strengthening the squad has been the number one priority in anticipation of a gruelling season which will see the club competing in five competitions, including the CAF Champions League, which starts in November.

Orlando Pirates fans will be hoping to see their new signings this coming Saturday when they face newly promoted Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.

Imagen De Ramaru
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham needs to revamp its spending policy to become...
RELATED STORY
Four Reasons Why Manchester City Will Not Retain The...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona are one of the strongest...
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award excluding...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Will the European domination end anytime...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us