PSM vs Kuala Lumpur City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Cup 2022

PSM Makassar will open their AFC Cup Group H campaign against Kuala Lumpur City at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Friday.

PSM Makassar will be playing all their 2022 AFC Cup group stage matches in Kuala Lumpur - home to Group H. The Indonesian team are yet to win the AFC Cup, leading to qualification for the AFC Champions League.

Their best performance so far in the competition was an ASEAN Zonal semi-final finish in 2019. Juku Eja’s concluded domestic campaign wasn’t up to par. They ended the season in 14th position out of 18 teams. Although Kuala Lumpur City will have home advantage, PSM Makassar will fight for survival in Group H.

Kuala Lumpur City will savor home support as the host team of Group H. However, it is not an automatic ticket to the summit of the group. The City Boys have never won the AFC Cup either. They finished in the middle of the standings last season in the Malaysia Super League – sixth out of 12 teams. They are currently fourth in the standings.

Kuala Lumpur City are an ambitious team that want to play in AFC Champions League. Clinching the Group H ticket would be a stepping stone, but they must edge PSM Makassar's challenge in the first place.

Both teams have different play patterns, but the objective remains the same – a win.

PSM Makassar @PSM_Makassar CATAT! Jadwal 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐠 di AFC Cup 2022 Grup H Zona Asean.



#EwakoPSM #afccup2022 CATAT! Jadwal 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐠 di AFC Cup 2022 Grup H Zona Asean. 📆CATAT! Jadwal 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐠 di AFC Cup 2022 Grup H Zona Asean.#EwakoPSM #afccup2022 https://t.co/99ZWFKSNxT

PSM vs Kuala Lumpur City Head-to-Head

There are no records of recent clashes between the two teams.

PSM form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Kuala Lumpur City form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

PSM vs Kuala Lumpur City Team News

PSM

Defenders Abdul Rahman, Ganjar Mukti and Samuel Simanjuntak will not play a part due to injuries. Left wingers Kenzo Nambu and Vivi Asrizal have also been sidelined. Right winger Yakob Sayuri faces suspension for card accumulation.

Injury: Abdul Rahman, Ganjar Mukti, Samuel Simanjuntak, Kenzo Nambu, Vivi Asrizal.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Yakob Sayuri.

Unavailable: None.

Kuala Lumpur City

All active players are available for selection. Kuala Lumpur City currently have three players on the Malaysia Super League top scorers list. Paulo Josue, Romel Morales and Zhafri Yahya will look to improve their respective tallies against Kuala Lumpur City.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

PSM vs Kuala Lumpur City Predicted Xls

PSM (4-4-2): Rivki Mokodompit (GK), Yuran Fernandes, Yance Sayuri, Safrudin Tahar, Muhammad Arfan, Bryan Cesar, Rasyid Bakri, Yakob Sayuri, Ramadhan Sananta, Everton, Akbar Tanjung

Kuala Lumpur City (3-5-2): Kevin Ray Mendoza (GK), Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Nabil Hakim, Declan Lambert, Ridhwan Nazri, Kenny Pallraj, Romel Morales, Zhafri Yahya, Paulo Josue, Hadin Azman, Safee Sali

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

PSM vs Kuala Lumpur City Prediction

Kuala Lumpur City are eager to return to winning ways after losing their last two matches in the Malaysia Super League. Although the AFC Cup is a different competition, the City Boys will look to impress the home fans and claim their first points in the group stage. PSM look surmountable but could be different in continental competitions.

Kuala Lumpur City are expected to win thanks to their improved domestic form and home advantage.

Prediction: PSM 0-2 Kuala Lumpur City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far