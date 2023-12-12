PSV 1-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners win Group B with a hard-fought draw | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 12.

PSV entered this game on the back of an incredible run of form. Having won each of their 15 Eredivisie games, Peter Bosz's side were in top shape. They won two, drew two and lost one game in the UCL so far, with that defeat coming against the same opponents in the reverse leg in London.

The Gunners, on the other hand, entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form, having won four and lost one of their last five games. Having already qualified for the knockouts as group winners, Mikel Arteta heavily rotated his team, with eight changes to the team that defeated RC Lens last time around.

Expand Tweet

Having made wholesale changes to their starting XI, Arsenal were expected to make a slow start and they did. This allowed PSV to create the bulk of the chances early in the game. However, the Dutch side had a rather forgettable first half in front of goal. They attempted 10 shots but managed just three on target in a rather weak performance.

Aaron Ramsdale looked sharp between the sticks for the Gunners on his debut in the competition, however suffered an injury scare after a collision with PSV's Patrick van Aanholt.

Edward Nketiah opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a clinical finish into the bottom-left corner from Reiss Nelson's accurate assist as Arsenal led 1-0 at the half-time break.

Expand Tweet

Having fallen behind late in the first half, PSV struck early in the second as they leveled the game at 1-1 after 50 minutes. Ricardo Pepi provided an assist for Yorbe Vertessen to score with a smart finish to bring his club back into the game.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession but both teams were evenly-matched in the second half, leading to an inevitable 1-1 stalemate as the result.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from this game.

#5. Hit - Edward Nketiah (Arsenal)

Having been in-and-out of Arsenal's starting XI this season due to Gabriel Jesus' inconsistency with fitness, Nketiah has still managed to score some important goals for his team.

He opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a lovely left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner after Reiss Nelson squared the ball to him from the right flank. Nketiah attempted a total of five shots, hitting the target just twice. He also won four duels and made one clearance.

#4. Hit - Yorbe Vertessen (PSV)

Vertessen grabbed the leveler for PSV five minutes after the game restarted for the second half from an assist by Ricardo Pepi. He attempted two other shots in the game but both were off-target.

The Belgian won just one of his six duels and also hit the woodwork on one occasion.

#3. Hit - Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Nelson was at his efficient best for the Gunners as he put in an exceptional display in the first half. He won seven of his eight duels and completed 25 passes with 100% accuracy. The winger also assisted Arsenal's opening goal on the cusp of half-time to make it 1-0.

Nelson was creative with the ball as he completed five of his eight dribble attempts. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy overall, including two key passes. The winger also won 12 duels, making six tackles in the process, and was subbed off late in the game.

#2. Flop - Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Having just been named Arsenal's player of the month for November, Havertz was handed a start in this game by Mikel Arteta, hoping he would put in a performance to restore his confidence. However, things did not go to plan as Havertz had a rather poor outing.

The German missed one big chance, which was his only shot in 79 minutes on the pitch. He also won just four of his 12 duels in midfield and was dispossessed 10 times. Havertz was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe.

#1. Hit - Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

PSV's 20-year-old Belgian winger Bakayoko caused Arsenal's defence all sorts of problems with his pace and direct running. He was electric on the ball, completing five dribbles and attempting three shots with one of those on target.

Bakayoko passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including three key passes, one cross and one long ball. His risk-taking nature ensured the Gunners' backline always stayed on their toes.

The Belgian also won seven of his eight duels and made one tackle. He was subbed off in the 74th minute after a great display.