PSV 3-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as they finish top of UCL despite loss | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

A much-rotated Liverpool side came up short against a fine PSV Eindhoven performance, losing 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

Heading into the fixture, most of the Reds' top stars including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk had not even made the trip to the Netherlands. Rare starts were handed to the likes of Federico Chiesa, James McConnell and Jayden Danns in what was a youthful lineup.

Liverpool started the game well and eventually took the lead in the 28th minute. Chiesa was fouled in the box and Cody Gakpo stepped up calmly to slot home the spot-kick.

However, the lead did not last long as the hosts found the equalizer. Some beautiful work from Johan Bakayoko saw him beat Andrew Robertson before finding the bottom corner with a curling effort to level the scores after 35 minutes.

The action became end-to-end from then on as Harvey Elliott restored the Liverpool's advantage five minutes later. The midfielder was in the right place to knock home a rebound after Chiesa's initial effort was saved.

However, PSV equalized quickly again. Ismael Saibari unleashed a powerful effort from Joey Veerman's set-up to restore parity in the 45th minute. With seconds left in the half, a poor clearance from Jarell Quansah led to a cross from Mauro Junior and Ricardo Pepi headed past Caoimhin Kelleher to make it 3-2 (45+6').

The second half was unable to replicate the first in terms of action as a few more youngsters including Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni came on for Liverpool to get some playing time. Central defender Amara Nallo also came on for his full debut after 83 minutes but it quickly became one to forget, receiving a straight red card just four minutes into his cameo after pulling Bakayoko down when he was through on goal.

The result could have seen Liverpool relinquish top spot but Barcelona's draw to Atalanta meant the Reds held onto it. PSV, meanwhile, finish a solid 14th and will head to the play-off stages. Here are the Liverpool player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

Kelleher could not do much about any of PSV's three goals as he was let down by some poor defending. He made a single save throughout the game.

Conor Bradley - 5/10

Similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bradley can be a real threat on the ball but defensively remains a question mark. The hosts scored twice from his flank and it is unclear if he is the solution should Alexander-Arnold depart in the summer.

Jarell Quansah - 5/10

Another uncertain performance from the Liverpool centre-back who has looked unconvincing at times this season. He could have done better in the lead-up to PSV's first and third goals.

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

Played out of position at centre-back but the Scotland international continues to struggle. He was completely beaten by Bakayoko for the first goal and was taken off after just 51 minutes.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10

A clean performance from the Greek defender who should be Liverpool's first-choice left-back for the rest of the season.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

The beloved Japanese midfielder put in a solid shift yet again, starting in the base of midfield before moving to central defense to accommodate the Reds' young substitutes.

James McConnell - 6/10

A lively outing for the teenager but could not really influence the game much.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

A good showing from Elliott, making a case for more playing time. He looked a threat when he joined the attack and grabbed a goal as well.

Federico Chiesa - 7.5/10

The Italian was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet, putting in a great performance. He played a role in both goals but fans will be mostly happy to see him play the full 90 minutes.

Jayden Danns - 6/10

A largely forgettable debut for the talented attacker who was taken off late in the game.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo continues his rich vein of form, scoring his 15th of the season from the spot. The Dutchman is going to be a key player for Arne Slot as the campaign turns to its business end.

Substitutes

Tyler Morton - 6/10

Earned a yellow card early after coming on but was solid thereafter.

Trey Nyoni - 6/10

His introduction saw Endo move to central defense but he could not contribute much from midfield.

Amara Nallo - 2/10

Sent off just four minutes into his debut after failing to deal with a long ball and eventually fouling Bakayoko to prevent a certain goalscoring opportunity.

