PSV Eindhoven vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

PSV Eindhoven and AC Milan will close out the year with a mouth-watering friendly matchup at the Philips Stadion on Friday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since August 2013, when the Rossoneri claimed a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

PSV Eindhoven made it two friendly victories from two outings on December 17 when they saw off Sassuolo 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, the Eredivisie outfit suffered a 1-0 league defeat against AZ Alkmaar before claiming a 4-2 win over Rakow Czestochowa in their first outing during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

PSV head into the weekend on a run of six wins from their last seven matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding six in that time.

Meanwhile, AC Milan suffered a 4-1 loss against Premier League side Liverpool in a friendly matchup on December 16 before claiming a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

This followed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Arsenal on December 13 which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

AC Milan have now failed to win their last four away games across all competitions and will set out to end this dry spell ahead of their return to Serie A action.

PSV Eindhoven vs AC Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture. PSV and AC Milan have both picked up two wins from their previous seven encounters, while three games have ended in draws.

PSV have won their three friendly outings since July, seeing off Real Betis, Rakow Czestochowa and Sassuolo respectively.

AC Milan @acmilan App users, remember to sign up to MyMilan to watch the game live



Registrati a MyMilan per seguire l'amichevole in diretta sull'App!



#PSVACM #SempreMilan App users, remember to sign up to MyMilan to watch the game liveRegistrati a MyMilan per seguire l'amichevole in diretta sull'App! ‼️ App users, remember to sign up to MyMilan to watch the game live ‼️ Registrati a MyMilan per seguire l'amichevole in diretta sull'App! #PSVACM #SempreMilan

In contrast, AC Milan are without a win since the Serie A break, losing successive friendly games against Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Rossoneri are without a win in their last four away matches across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing twice since October’s 4-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven vs AC Milan Prediction

PSV have enjoyed a fine run of results during the break and head into the weekend as the more in-form side. However, AC Milan will almost be at full strength with several key players back in the squad and we expect a much-better outing from the Italian champions. We predict a thrilling contest, with the Rossoneri claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: PSV 1-2 AC Milan

PSV Eindhoven vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of PSV and Milan’s five outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of AC Milan’s last 10 games)

Poll : 0 votes