PSV Eindhoven vs Almere Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

PSV Eindhoven and Almere City will battle for three points at the Philips Stadion in an Eredivisie matchday 19 clash on Saturday (January 27th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker round-of-16 on Wednesday. Quinten Timber's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The lightbulbs will shift their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them held to a 1-1 draw away to Utrecht.

Almere City, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Sittard in their last league game on Wednesday.

The stalemate left them in 13th spot in the table, having garnered 20 points from 18 games. PSV still lead the way at the top of the table with 52 points to their name.

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. PSV won both previous games with a 9-1 victory across both games.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when PSV claimed a 4-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

PSV have a 100% record at home in the league, having garnered maximum points from nine games in front of their fans.

Five of Almere's last six games in all competitions have produced less than 10 corner kicks.

PSV's defeat to Feyenoord ended their 21-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (17 wins).

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere Prediction

PSV's season has hit a minor bump in recent weeks. They saw their 100% start to the Eredivisie season end after a shock draw away to Utrecht and followed this up with an elimination by Feyenoord in the cup. Peter Bosz' side will be looking to bounce back in front of their fans and will be expected to get back to winning ways.

Almere are the next opponents in their sight and the visitors will have to overachieve if they are to leave the Philips Stadion with anything.

We are tipping PSV to cruise to all three points with a comfortable victory as well as a clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Almere

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to win both halves

Tip 5 - PSV: Over 6.5 corner kicks